LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was “found to be more than 90% effective” in preventing COVID-19, L.A. County schools says it will consider utilizing schools as vaccine centers.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors will address the consideration at Tuesday’s meeting.
Supervisor Janice Hahn brought up concerns about the feasibility of such a plan, and that it will be a “huge undertaking” for L.A. County once a vaccine is approved and available.
RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise, Local Doctor Urges Patience
Hahn recently met with Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner, who expressed a willingness to coordinate the distribution of vaccines together.