HESPERIA (CBSLA) — A man police say they’ve arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting two women may have more victims, authorities said Monday.
Andres Alvarez, 25, of Hesperia, was arrested on suspicion of rape on Nov. 2. Authorities say a woman had met him on a social media dating app and agreed to meet him at his Hesperia home, where investigators say they collected evidence of Alvarez forcing himself on the woman while she was at his home.
Alvarez is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Nov. 18.
Deputies from the Hesperia station had just arrested Alvarez about three weeks earlier for a similar offense. An investigation was launched on Oct. 2 into allegations of sexual battery involving Alvarez, and authorities say they obtained evidence that he performed sexual acts on another woman without her consent.
Alvarez was arrested on Oct. 21 on suspicion of sexual penetration with force, and was released on bail the next day.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says they are releasing Alvarez’s booking photo because investigators believe he may have more victims. Anyone with information about Alvarez or the investigation can contact the Hesperia station at (760) 947-1500 or sheriff’s dispatch at (760) 956-5001.