LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 79-year-old man with Alzheimer’s was found safe on Monday after disappearing without his wallet and phone over the weekend.
Authorities were asking for the public’s help in locating George Bailey.
Bailey had last been seen about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Murfield Road South and Coliseum Street in Los Angeles wearing a black beanie, black jacket, blue shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes, LAPD said.
A Silver Alert was also issued by the California Highway Patrol in efforts to locate him.
