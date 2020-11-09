LATEST ELECTION UPDATES

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s been nearly one week since Election Day, but there are a number of local congressional races and statewide propositions that remain too close to call.

In the race for the 25th Congressional District, Democratic challenger Christy Smith has taken a slight lead over Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Garcia. With 87.46% of precincts reporting, Smith has received 50.2% of the vote, compared to Garcia’s 49.8% — a difference of 1,287 votes.

The 25th district includes parts of northern Los Angeles County and eastern Ventura County, including the cities of Palmdale, Santa Clarita and most of Lancaster and Simi Valley.

In the 34th Congressional District, Democratic incumbent Jimmy Gomez is facing off against fellow Democrat David Kim. With 100% of precincts reporting, Gomez has received 53.1% of the vote, compared to Kim’s 46.9% — a difference of 12,192 votes — though the Associated Press has not yet called the race.

The 34th district includes Eagle Rock, Koreatown and Boyle Heights.

In the 39th Congressional District, Republican Young Kim continues to hold onto her lead over Democrat incumbent Rep. Gil Cisneros. With 97.29% of precincts reporting, Kim has received 50.54% of the vote, compared to Cisneros’ 49.46% — a difference of 3,550 votes.

The 39th district covers parts of Los Angeles, Orange and San Bernardino counties, including Fullerton, La Habra, La Habra Heights, Brea, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, Yorba Linda, Diamond Bar, Chino Hills, Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights.

In the 48th District, Republican challenger Michelle Steel held onto her lead Monday over Democratic incumbent Rep. Harley Rouda. With 95.48% of precincts reporting, Steel had received 50.95% of the vote, compared to Rouda’s 49.05% — a difference of 7,346 votes.

The 48th District represents Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Huntington Beach, Laguna Beach, Laguna Niguel, Newport Beach, Seal Beach and parts of Garden Grove, Midway City, Aliso Viejo, Santa Ana and Westminster.

Three of the state’s ballot measures also remained undecided Monday with 86.96% of precincts reporting.

Voters appeared to be in favor of Proposition 14, which seeks to authorize $5 billion in bonds for stem cell research, with 51.13% voting in favor compared to 48.87% voting against — a difference of 332,145 votes.

But voters appeared to be against Proposition 15, which seeks to increase funding for public schools and community colleges by changing the way commercial and industrial properties are taxed, with 51.67% voting against the measure compared to 48.33% voting in favor — a difference of 498,568 votes.

Though voters appeared to support Proposition 19, which seeks to provide tax relief to homeowners who are seniors, disables or the victims of natural disasters while scaling back inheritance tax breaks, with 51.19% in favor compared to 48.81% voting against — a difference of 348,157 votes.