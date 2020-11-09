LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fire broke out on Monday night at a decades-old hillside home in Eagle Rock, causing the home to collapse.
The fire, which started in the 1100 block of West Oak Grove Drive around 5:45 p.m., spread into nearby vegetation, dubbing it the Oak Grove Fire.
Fire officials said that despite the spread, there was no threat of a wildfire.
By 7:45 p.m., fire crews extinguished the fire, and no firefighters
were injured, according to Humphrey.
“LAFD crews have no current confirmation of any person in the home at the time of the fire, though the building will be searched as mop up continues into the night,” said LAFD’s Brian Humphrey.
The home had been in Eagle Rock community for 110 years.
Crews were expected to be at the scene through the night and into Tuesday morning.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)