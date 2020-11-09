LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will soon be getting custom Xbox Series X consoles courtesy of entertainer and athlete Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
The consoles will be delivered in specialized Gamers Outreach Karts, also known as GO Karts, that are “portable kiosks built to easily provide recreation to children who are unable to leave their rooms in hospitals.”
Two decades ago, the American-Canadian actor and producer helped Microsoft launch the original X Box, and said Monday on social media that he was excited to team up with the tech giant again.
20 years ago my buddy Bill Gates and I debuted the very first ever @Xbox console to the world. Now two decades later, I’m partnering up with @Microsoft once again to launch their brand new XBOX Series X to the world. BUT the best part about this partnership is I have the absolute privilege to deliver ONE OF A KIND “ROCK XBOX Series X” consoles to 20 different children’s hospitals that will eventually reach over 50,000 KIDS!!!! 🎉🥳🚨 These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles. You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilin’ -DJ 🤙🏾🖤 …and stuff like this will always be the best part of my fame.
The new Xbox Series X debuts tomorrow.