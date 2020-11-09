Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Philadelphia man wanted for murder over the summer was arrested in Los Angeles this week.
Akhenaton Jones is accused of killing 27-year-old transgender woman Dominique “Rem’mie” Fells on June 7, 2020, police said.
Her dismembered body was discovered that same month, authorities disclosed.
Jones was located and arrested and police are now awaiting extradition.
No further details were immediately available about the case, Jones’ ties to the L.A. area, or which units took him into custody.