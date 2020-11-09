LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus over the weekend.
Riverside County health officials reported 924 newly confirmed cases and five additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 71,620 cases and 1,338 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 63,478 had recovered.
There were 228 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 64 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
RELATED: COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Promise, Local Doctor Urges Patience
San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,088 newly confirmed cases and four additional deaths over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 68,865 cases and 1,096 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 64,881 had recovered.
There were 289 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Sunday, 73 of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
Ventura County health officials reported 339 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and two additional fatalities over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 15,387 cases and 171 deaths. Of those who had contracted the virus, 14,228 had recovered and 988 were under active quarantine.
There were 42 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, seven of whom were being treated in intensive care units.
As of Monday evening, 886,462 Riverside County residents, 881,693 San Bernardino County residents and 226,832 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.