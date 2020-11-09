LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Comedian Norm Crosby, who emerged from Las Vegas showrooms and to become a TV fixture in the ‘70s and ‘80s, has died at the age of 93.
Crosby died of heart failure in Los Angeles Saturday, according to multiple media reports.
The Boston native was known as the “master of malaprops” for intentionally misusing words and was a favorite of “Rat Pack” regulars Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, often appearing on Martin’s televised roasts.
His television credits in the ‘70s and ‘80s include “Celebrity Bowling,” “Liar’s Club,” “Tattletales,” and “Hollywood Squares.” He also logged more than 50 appearances on “The Tonight Show.”
Crosby’s final credits included a part in the Adam Sandler comedy “Grownups 2” and voice work for the animated Hanukah movie, “8 Crazy Nights.”
Crosby is survived by his wife Joan, two sons and two grandchildren.
