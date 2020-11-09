RIALTO (CBSLA) — A Rialto police officer remains hospitalized Monday after a deadly shooting involving a man with a knife at a gas station.
Rialto police released footage of the officer-involved shooting that happened Friday at a gas station on East Foothill Boulevard. Police Chief Mark Kling said a man had attacked his officers while they were investigating an unrelated shooting.
The surveillance video shows a man in black walking up to the open driver-side door of the patrol vehicle. The officer in the driver seat is then seen holding his hands out and pushing the man away.
Two other officers on the scene intervened and used a stun gun on the knife-wielding man. One of the officers ultimately shot the man, killing him.
The man was identified as 26-year-old David Viveros of San Bernardino.
According to Kling, three officers were hurt, and one of them is still in the hospital, recovering from a stab wound.
