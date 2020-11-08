LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Condolences are pouring in via social media amid the passing of Alex Trebek on Sunday.
RIP Alex Trebek. A true, true gentleman and courageous hero. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest 💛 pic.twitter.com/autbyxnlcs
— Viola Davis (@violadavis) November 8, 2020
1. So very sad to mourn Alex Trebek's passing. He was a kind man, a smart man, and a deeply caring Angeleno. We last were together at the opening of A Bridge Home shelter in the San Fernando Valley that he and Jean helped fund with @hopeofthevalley & @PaulKrekorian
— Eric Garcetti (@ericgarcetti) November 8, 2020
Couldn't we have one nice weekend? A kind gentleman whose excellence was so consistent, it was easy to take for granted. Rest well, Mr. Trebek. https://t.co/Zq7RN6kSKk
— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 8, 2020
I was obsessed with Jeopardy as a nerdy kid growing up in Ohio. I’ve loved and revered Alex Trebek since I can remember. What an iconic career. RIP Alex Trebek.
— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 8, 2020
Not Alex Trebek too 😢
I was always impressed with how he brought so many people and generations together. He was an idol, and this clip is one of my favorites.
Rest In Peace ❤️
— Julia Landauer (@julialandauer) November 8, 2020
A special moment hockey fans will never forget.
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 8, 2020
Aw, damn.
RIP, Alex Trebek.
My heart goes out to his family.
— Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) November 8, 2020
A: Millions of Americans welcomed this iconic game show host into their homes every night, and he will be sorely missed.
Q: Who is Alex Trebek? https://t.co/rupt8DdCD2
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 8, 2020
An inspiring, strong, distinguished legend of a man.
What is Alex Trebek? #RIP pic.twitter.com/bzumNChYWq
— Mario Lopez (@mariolopezviva) November 8, 2020
We lost a hosting legend today and a real gentleman Alex Trebek. My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and his Jeopardy family. pic.twitter.com/hV414az4Q5
— Chris Harrison (@chrisbharrison) November 8, 2020
Clue: A class act. The consummate professional. Came into our living rooms for almost four decades. A kind and generous gentleman.
Answer: Who was Alex Trebek
Rest In Peace, Sir. pic.twitter.com/XNku94jn7s
— Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 8, 2020
My heart is so sad over the passing of the classiest game show host of all time!!! His style was real to me …… condolences to his entire family and fans #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/3zMFAmpAXT
— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) November 8, 2020