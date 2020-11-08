LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An investigation was underway Sunday into a shooting that left one man dead and another man injured in unincorporated Los Angeles.
The shooting unfolded just before 11 p.m. Saturday in the 13100 block of San Pedro Street.
It was there that deputies responded to the scene and located two men who were both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital where one died. The other was in unknown condition.
Investigators say there was a large gathering at the location and as several people were leaving, a shooting broke out.
The incident was believed to be gang-related.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.