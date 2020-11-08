LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Ahead of the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders game, members of the “SEAL Team” cast and crew introduced the Chargers’ starting offense in honor of the National Football League’s Salute to Service month.
Sunday’s game was played at SoFi stadium without in-person attendance due to continued coronavirus restrictions.
The presentation featured SEAL Team actors Justin Melnick, Alona Tal, Judd Lormand, Toni Trucks, Neil Brown Jr., A.J. Buckley, Max Thieriot, and David Boreanaz, producers Spencer Hudnut and Chris Chulack, and Los Angeles Chargers employee Zachary Byrne.
The Raiders won Sunday’s game against the Chargers 31-26.
CBS’ SEAL Team is a drama series that follows the lives of elite Navy SEALs.
It films around Southern California, including the CBS Studio Center in Studio City.
You can watch it on CBS All Access.