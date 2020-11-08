LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County Sunday reported 2,238 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths today, bringing the county’s totals to 322,207 cases and 7,172 fatalities.
Of the 851 people hospitalized within the county with the coronavirus, 29 percent of those patients were said to be in intensive-care units. Health officials said the lower number of deaths reflects reporting delays over the weekend.
Sunday marked a fifth consecutive day the county reported more than 1,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus. A day earlier, City News Service says health officials reported 2,418 new cases — which marked the highest one day total since mid-August.
Gatherings among residents were said to the primary driver of a recent surge in cases, as well as large political gatherings, according to the wire service.
“We have experienced increasing cases in L.A. County before and have demonstrated that we can get back to slowing the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives when we are united in our efforts to minimize infections,” Public Health Director, Barbara Ferrer, said Friday. “With so many people infected each day, there are a lot more opportunities for virus transmission if we continue to intermingle with lots of people outside our households.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)