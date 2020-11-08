LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s who went missing in Los Angeles.
George Bailey was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Murfield Road South and Coliseum Street in Los Angeles without his wallet and phone, the Los Angeles Police Department said.
According to the police, he may become disoriented.
Bailey is described as a Black male with black hair, 5’8″ tall and 155 pounds.
Bailey was last seen wearing a black beanie, black jacket, blue shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes, according to the LAPD.
A Silver Alert was also issued by the California Highway Patrol in efforts to locate Bailey.
Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s 24-hour tipline at 877-LAPD-24-7 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
