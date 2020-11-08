ELECTION 2020:CBS News: Joe Biden Projected To Win Presidency
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 79-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s who went missing in Los Angeles.

George Bailey was last seen about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near Murfield Road South and Coliseum Street in Los Angeles without his wallet and phone, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

An undated photo of 79-year-old George Bailey, who went missing in Los Angeles on the weekend of Nov. 8, 2020. (Photo provided by: Kathryn Bailey Cunningham)

According to the police, he may become disoriented.

Bailey is described as a Black male with black hair, 5’8″ tall and 155 pounds.

Bailey was last seen wearing a black beanie, black jacket, blue shirt, khaki pants and gray shoes, according to the LAPD.

A Silver Alert was also issued by the California Highway Patrol in efforts to locate Bailey.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s 24-hour tipline at 877-LAPD-24-7 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

