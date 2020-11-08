COMPTON (CBSLA) — A 67-year-old man died Sunday in a possible road-rage attack following a collision in unincorporated Compton.
Deputies said the victim and the suspect had been involved in a collision around 5:40 a.m. in the 19000 block of S. Laurel Park Road in East Rancho Dominguez.
Following the crash, authorities say the pair were involved in an altercation at which point the suspect allegedly beat the victim before running over him multiple times.
The suspect fled on foot, but has been detained by deputies and arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.