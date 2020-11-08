Comments
COVINA (CBSLA) — An investigation is underway after two people were killed in a violent crash on the 10 Freeway in the Covina area.
The crash unfolded overnight Sunday on the eastbound lanes of the thoroughfare killing two people inside a white Nissan.
Two occupants inside a Honda Odyssey were also involved in the crash and initially fled on foot. After a short time, they turned around and walked back to the scene. One person was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
No further details were released.