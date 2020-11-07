LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported on Sunday 2,418 new coronavirus cases and 15 additional deaths.

To date, the countywide total now stands at 319,977 cases and 7,170 coronavirus-related deaths.

There are currently 840 people with coronavirus who are hospitalized — an increase from last week — and 30% are in the ICU.

Data reported between mid-September and the end of October from the L.A. County Department of Public Health showed coronavirus hospitalizations below 800 people.

Officials are continuing to warn the public against gathering — an especially relevant warning as Thanksgiving approaches and people are planning demonstrations in support of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

“We send our deepest sympathies to the families and friends that are grieving the loss of their loved one to COVD-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “With today’s announcement of the presidential election results, many of us may want to gather with others to share this moment. The safest way to share your sentiments is through virtual platforms that keep you socially connected and physically distant. If you are unable to avoid gathering with others, please be sure to follow essential safety precautions: always wear a facing covering over your nose and mouth, keep at least 6 feet apart from those not in your household, and remain outdoors. Because we are still in the midst of a pandemic, we cannot afford to gather in ways that increase transmission of the virus. Let us remember that no matter how we feel, we all have an obligation to protect each other from COVID-19. Gathering with people outside of your household, especially in settings where people are shouting, chanting, or singing and not distancing can easily lead to increased cases of COVID-19. This will slow down our recovery and can result in more illness and deaths.”

Coronavirus testing results are available for nearly 3,237,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

Read more details on the county’s Public Health website.