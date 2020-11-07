LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Saturday congratulated U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for having defeated incumbent President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 presidential election.

Garcetti said the following in a statement:

“America made history in this election. We made our voices heard in record numbers, and the voters have chosen President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to restore the soul of our nation and lead our country toward a future of fairness, justice, belonging, and unity.

By electing Joe Biden, our nation chose a leader of decency and empathy — someone who understands that each individual matters and deserves an equal measure of opportunity and dignity. By electing Kamala Harris, our people will witness an extraordinary daughter of Oakland stand tall as a champion of possibility — a reminder to little girls of every race and young people of every zip code that America has a place for them, too.

“Together, I have no doubt they will be strong partners for Los Angeles who are ready on day one to stop the spread of COVID-19, build our economy back better, heal wounds of racial inequity, tackle the climate crisis, invest in our infrastructure, protect the lives of immigrant families, and reimagine tomorrow. I congratulate our next President and Vice President, and I look forward to working hand-in-hand with them to strengthen our city and all of America.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also congratulated the pair in several tweets, where he mentioned his friendship with Harris and said “California is so, so proud today.”

Harris, who began her term in the senate in 2017, serves in the U.S. Senate for California alongside Dianne Feinstein.

She and Biden are set to assume office on January 20, 2021.