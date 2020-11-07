Comments
EAST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Officials are investigating an apparent double homicide that took place in East Los Angeles on Saturday night.
A man and woman were shot and killed around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of East Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department.
The man died at the scene and the woman was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Homicide investigators are looking into the incident.
As of last check, no motive has been determined.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for additional details.