ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) — The owner of a Rosemead-based food truck will be a contestant on Sunday’s episode of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.”
Tom Miller, who was forced to shut down Slammin Sliders due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be featured as the show’s “frontline hero” contestant.
In its second season with Jimmy Kimmel as host, “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” has added the “frontline heroes” as a way for producers to give back to those affected by the pandemic.
Each episode will include a frontline hero, including a firefighter, nurse, sign language interpreter and therapist.
During Kimmel’s first season as host, which ran from April 8 to June 4, celebrities played for charities.
Actor-comedian Joel McHale will also appear on Sunday’s episode and he will play for Groundswell, a Brooklyn-based social justice organization that brings together artists, youth and community organizations to use art as a tool for social change.
The episode, airing at 9 p.m. on ABC, can be viewed on-demand and on Hulu beginning Monday.
