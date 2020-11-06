LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Chatsworth man was indicted on Friday in a cyberstalking case during this summer involving two sisters he is accused of threatening with rape and murder.
25-year-old Alex Scott Roberts is charged with two counts of stalking and four counts of making threats through text messages.
If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
It was not immediately clear if Roberts knew the unnamed sisters, or what his alleged motive was in his communications.
Roberts is currently in state custody serving a sentence for violating his parole.
He is expected to be transferred into federal custody by the FBI at the end of the month for the cyberstalking case, officials said.
