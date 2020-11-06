LATEST ELECTION UPDATES

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Incumbent Councilman David Ryu Friday conceded to challenger Nithya Raman.

“My team and volunteers worked hard, and I am so grateful for the calls they made and conversations they had about the critical issues facing all of us in Los Angeles,” he said in the emailed statement. “I congratulate my opponent on her victory.

“Having won on a wave of reform five years ago, I know how difficult it is to implement change in City Hall,” he continued. “I wish her success in continuing our shared goal of reform in local government and in serving our City.”

Raman, a homeless advocate and former executive director of Time’s UP Entertainment, a nonprofit that works against sexual harassment and abuse in the workforce, held onto her early lead over Ryu, who has championed himself as a reformist on the council and has pushed for more transparency in government.

“I want to congratulate Nithya Raman on her victory,” Council President Nury Martinez said in a statement. “I’m excited to have a third woman of color join this Council, and I know she is going to bring her knowledge, energy and passion to hit the ground running. I look forward to working with her.”

As of 4:25 p.m. Friday, Raman had received 52.46% of the vote compared to Ryu’s 47.54% — a difference of just under 6,000 votes.

Both candidates secured high-profile endorsements throughout the election process. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Raman and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi endorsed Ryu.