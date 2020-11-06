LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actress Lori Loughlin could be home in time for Christmas.
Laughlin is currently serving a two-month sentence two-month sentence for paying thousands of dollars in bribes to get her daughters admitted to USC as athletic recruits.
She is serving her time at a Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, east of San Francisco, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Laughlin is scheduled to be released Sunday, December 27, but a prison policy allows inmates to be released early if their release date falls on a weekend or holiday.
Because Christmas falls on a Friday this year, Loughlin could be released by Christmas Eve.
Her husband, fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli, is expected to begin his five-month sentence later this month.