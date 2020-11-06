LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The number of traffic collisions in Los Angeles is down nearly 42% in the first nine months of this year, according to a report released Friday.

Between January and the end of September, the city recorded 24,541 collisions, a steep drop from the 42,279 accidents during the same time last year, according to Los Angeles Police Department data analyzed by Crosstown.

The decline began in March, the month that Mayor Eric Garcetti ordered all nonessential businesses to close, leading to more people staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic, Crosstown reported.

In March, there were 2,917 collisions, a 41% drop from the same month a year ago.

The difference is most stark between April and July, when far fewer people were driving to work or to run errands.

This year, the LAPD recorded between 1,723 and 2,159 collisions each month. The 2019 figures were all at least twice as high, bouncing between 4,487 and 4,858.

As traffic began to start again, the number of collisions in August climbed to 2,983, a boost of more than 800 from July.

September was a bit lower, with 2,662 collisions, according to the LAPD, but the figure is still well above March-July levels when the roads were all but empty.

One thing that has not changed is where accidents happen. Downtown was the top spot for collisions both this year and last. However, the 1,234 collisions from January through September in the community is down 43% from the same time frame last year.

