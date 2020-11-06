SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — A local CEO accused of abusing his dog has been charged with one misdemeanor count of animal neglect, a spokesperson for the city of Santa Monica confirmed Friday.
Video from a Santa Monica condo complex appeared to show Jeffrey Previte picking up the dog by the neck and violently shaking it after the dog relieved itself in the hallway. At one point, the video shows the man striking the animal.
“Mr. Previte is charged with keeping an animal without proper care and attention — which means that, as the dog’s owner, Mr. Previte committed a grossly negligent act which would foreseeably cause harm to the animal,” Constance Farrell, public information officer for the city of Santa Monica, said in an email.
Previte, the CEO of an environmental consulting firm in Los Angeles, told entertainment website TMZ that he regretted losing his temper and planned to find a new home for the animal.
If convicted as charged, Previte faces up to six months in jail and could be ordered to pay a $500 fine.