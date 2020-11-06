IRWINDALE (CBSLA) – Irwindale Speedway & Event Center announced Friday it will open Santa’s Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru, a holiday-themed experience for families.

The 30-45 minute drive-thru event will run nightly at 5 p.m. from November 25, 2020, through January 10, 2021. Tickets will cost $75 per car.

As families enter Santa’s Speedway between a pathway of California’s largest color changing display of palm trees, they will drive on an actual NASCAR racetrack as they come across Santa’s Village with elves, a land filled with Christmas sweets including 20ft tall illuminated lollipops, Rudolph’s Enchanted garage filled with Racecar Reindeers, a 100 ft long lit Christmas bow and light display, plus the world’s largest free-standing light tree, measuring 110ft and made up of over 100,000 LED lights.

Families will also be able to enjoy themed concessions including Christmas cocoa and pre-packaged holiday treats, an interactive scavenger hunt, as well as the opportunity to mail a letter to Santa and get an actual email back.

“As a family entertainment venue, it was only natural for the Speedway to look for ways for the community to come together and share in the positive spirit of the holiday season,” said Tim Huddleston, president of Irwindale Speedway. “While the holidays may not look the same for many, we look forward to welcoming families throughout Southern California to our state of the art facility, and providing them with a drive-thru experience that is bound to not only inspire but to make Christmas this year a little bit brighter.”

During the experience, all passengers must be in a seat with a seat belt and must wear masks if outside of the car during restroom and concession use.

Advanced tickets for the event are available starting Friday at santasspeedway.com.