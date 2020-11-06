LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey is scheduled to hold a news conference Friday morning as she fights for a third term against challenger George Gascón.

The 66-year-old Gascón, the former San Francisco District Attorney, is maintaining a health lead in the DA’s race. Gascón leads by a 53.72% to 46.28% margin, a difference of just over 229,000 votes.

According to the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office, there were still an estimated 791,200 votes remaining to be tallied.

Lacey was holding an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss “the future of the office.”

The 63-year-old Lacey has held the DA’s post since 2012. However, she has faced growing criticism during her tenure over allegations she has not been aggressive enough in prosecuting law enforcement officers for misconduct. Those protests have increased significantly in the wake of the George Floyd protests. For months, protesters have been holding weekly demonstrations outside of her downtown office and her home.

In August, the California Attorney General filed misdemeanor gun charges against her husband for an incident back in March in which he allegedly pointed a gun at Black Lives Matter protesters. A pretrial hearing is scheduled in the case for Dec. 11.

Last month, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti switched his endorsement from Lacey to Gascón.

Gascón, a retired Los Angeles police officer, has served as both police chief and district attorney for San Francisco. Both appointments were made by current California governor and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom.

He earned a November runoff against Lacey after coming in second to her in the March primary. Lacey received 48.65% of the vote to Gascón’s 28.22%. Lacey needed to finish with more than 50% of the vote to avoid the runoff.

