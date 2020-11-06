SAN DIMAS (CBSLA) – A brush fire erupted in the San Gabriel foothills of San Dimas early Friday morning and quickly spread.
The fire was reported at about 4:09 a.m. in the area of San Dimas Canyon and East Golden Hills roads, near the border between San Dimas and La Verne.
It had grown to about 100 acres by 6 a.m., according to the La Verne Police Department. There was no containment.
The fire was moving in a northwest direction. There were no homes immediately threatened and no evacuations had been issued.
The fire was burning uphill in heavy brush. Wind were light, spelling favorability for firefighting crews.
“Every once in a while the fire envelops a tree, or several trees, and it flares up,” La Verne resident and CBSLA Digital Director BJ Dahl told CBS2 News This Morning.
Los Angeles County Fire Department, La Verne Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service crews were battling the blaze. Several water-dropping helicopters were also assisting in the firefight.
There was no word on a cause.
Fire about a mile from my house on the edge of San Dimas and La Verne – Golden Hills and San Dimas Ave. Helicopters nonstop last 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/l3f3E8rGeq
— Bj Dahl (@therealbjorn) November 6, 2020