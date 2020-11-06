ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Angels’ Mike Trout and the Dodgers Mookie Betts were among the Silver Slugger awardees announced Friday by Major League Baseball.
The awards, which are determined by MLB coaches and managers, are given annually to the best offensive player at each position in both the American League and the National League.
Trout, 29, is now the youngest player ever to win the Silver Slugger Award eight times. He’s tied with Manny Ramirez for second-most all-time among outfield, and trails only Barry Bonds, who has 12.
Betts, who hit a home run to help assure the Dodgers won its first World Series in 32 years, got his fourth Silver Slugger Award. He’s the sixth player in franchise history to win the Gold Glove and the Silver Slugger in the same season.