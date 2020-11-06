Angels' Mike Trout Youngest Player To Win 8 Silver Slugger Awards, Dodgers' Mookie Betts Gets FourthThe awards, which are determined by MLB coaches and managers, are given annually to the best offensive player at each position in both the American League and the National League.

NBA, Players Union Agree To 72-Game Season Starting On Dec. 22The NBA Players Association reportedly voted Thursday night to approve a 2020 season tip-off date of Dec. 22. With this new start date, teams would open training camp on Dec. 1.

#8 Florida Vs #5 Georgia: With Strong Game Saturday, 'Kyle Trask Will Be Talked About In Heisman Trophy Race,' Says CBS' Rick NeuheiselThe CBS Sports college football analyst is leaning towards a Florida win but, says that the recent history of Georgia wins means the Gators senior QB will have to lead his team to the win.