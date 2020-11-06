ELECTION 2020:Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call Friday
By CBSLA Staff
DALLAS (CBSLA) — A teen suspect has been arrested in the Texas slaying of actor Eddie Hassell.

Actor Eddie Hassell attends the premiere of “Jobs” at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on Aug. 13, 2013, in Los Angeles. (Getty Images)

18-year-old D’Jon Antone was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Wednesday on capital murder charges.

The 30-year-old actor was found with gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Investigators believe that Hassell was killed during a random robbery, Grand Prairie police report. A car which was taken from the scene of the murder was later recovered.

Hassell, who is from Waco, is best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right.” He has several other credits including the series “Surface,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Southland” and “Devious Maids.”

