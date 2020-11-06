DALLAS (CBSLA) — A teen suspect has been arrested in the Texas slaying of actor Eddie Hassell.
18-year-old D’Jon Antone was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals Wednesday on capital murder charges.
The 30-year-old actor was found with gunshot wounds just before 2 a.m. on Nov. 1 in the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died of his wounds.
Investigators believe that Hassell was killed during a random robbery, Grand Prairie police report. A car which was taken from the scene of the murder was later recovered.
Hassell, who is from Waco, is best known for his role in the Oscar-nominated film “The Kids Are All Right.” He has several other credits including the series “Surface,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Southland” and “Devious Maids.”