PLACENTIA (CBSLA) — A 4-year-old hero has been named an honorary Placentia firefighter after rescuing his little brother from drowning in his family’s pool.

About two-and-a-half weeks ago, Mason Ochoa saw his brother Nicholas fall into the backyard pool. He rushed outside, grabbed his brother’s arm and screamed for help while keeping Nicholas’ head above water.

“He’s a fast learner. He knows how to swim,” Raul Velez, Mason’s grandfather, said. “That helps a lot. He’s only 4 years old. He’s my hero.”

Raul Velez, Mason’s grandfather says the family had a fence around the pool, but fence came down when the house was sold.

Mason had the run of the Placentia Fire Department Friday, and was given a demonstration of a hose line, tried out some rescue tools, and played paramedic with a roll of bandages. Nicholas, who turns 2 in December, was part of a crowd cheering on his big brother, who was also presented with the department’s challenge coin. Nicholas was evaluated immediately after being pulled out of the pool, but did not sustain any injuries.

“It’s an example for people with little kids. We have to be very careful,” Velez said.