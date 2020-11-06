LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Just two days after breaking several heat records, cold temperatures, rain, snow and strong, gusty winds are forecast for Southern California.
Several cities saw their heat records broken Thursday, including Long Beach, which hit a high of 95 degrees, breaking the previous record high of 93 in 2012.
In the Inland Empire, Palm Springs and Idyllwild both reached 98 degrees Thursday, breaking their previous records of 96 in. Thermal also broke its 1988 record of 79 degrees by reaching 80 on Thursday. Meanwhile, Riverside, San Jacinto, Woodland Hills and UCLA all tied their previous high temperature records.
But temperatures will start to plummet Friday night thanks to a cold low-pressure system from Canada that is expected to bring rain and mountain snow this weekend. Saturday morning and afternoon rainfall is expected to be the heaviest and most widespread, with another round forecast for Sunday afternoon.
Snow levels are also expected to drop as low as 4,000 feet by Sunday night. As much as 12 inches of snow could fall at higher elevations.
A high surf advisory that starts at 4 p.m. has also been issued for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. Dangerous rip currents and waves as tall as 8 feet are forecast to pound the coasts all the way down to San Diego County this weekend.
A wind advisory has also been issued for the San Bernardino Mountains, Victor Valley, and the deserts. Winds of 15 to 25 mph are forecast, and with gusts of up to 50 mph could blow around unsecure objects, take out tree limbs and cause power outages.