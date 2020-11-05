Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Looking to build a new career, Home Depot is looking to fill approximately 600 positions in the Los Angeles area.
As the biggest home improvement retailer in the world, Home Depot is constantly looking for ways to build the brand.
“These are currently full-time positions that we’re looking to fill,” George Mitchell, from Home Depot, said. “They come with full benefits — dental, medical — we have everything.”
From retail stores and distribution centers to online help, Home Depot has roles available for all skill levels.
Those interested in applying can fill out an application online.