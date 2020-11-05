PASADENA (CBSLA) — Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena is asking people to donate turkeys and other Thanksgiving items.

The organization, which provides Thanksgiving dinner at several locations in the San Gabriel Valley, said it is not getting the same amount of donations it has in years past.

It now needs 250 frozen, uncooked turkeys along with 300 boxes of Idahoan or Hungry Jack mashed potatoes and 300 boxes of Stove Top stuffing.

Union Station Homeless Services will offer Thanksgiving “All The Fixings” meal boxes on Nov. 18 to clients who have kitchens, and prepared Thanksgiving dinners the day before Thanksgiving for clients who don’t have access to a kitchen or don’t want to cook.

The organization, which is having to forego its annual large-scale “Thanksgiving Dinner in the Park” event, will also be serving sit-down dinners on Thanksgiving Day to residents at its Adult Center, Family Center and Centennial Place.

Donations can be dropped off by weekdays before Nov. 17 between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the organization’s Adult Center at 412 S. Raymond Ave. in Pasadena. Cash donations will also be accepted.

Food and other supplies can also be ordered online under the category “You Can Help” on the organization’s Amazon wish list here.

The food is expected to be used for 2,000 meals.

