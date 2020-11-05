SIGNAL HILL (CBSLA) — Fire crews extinguished a blaze Thursday afternoon ignited by a natural gas explosion at a two-story house in Signal Hill, but no one was injured.
The explosion happened about 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Ohio Avenue, near East 21st Street, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Glass from the explosion covered the streets outside of the home and was being cleaned up.
All occupants were already outside of the home when crews arrived. They were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.
Residents across the street were told to remain outside of their homes until the area was cleared.
Fire investigators worked to determine what caused the explosion. Police said they were not looking into any suspicious circumstances.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)