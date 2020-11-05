Comments
ONTARIO (CBSLA) – Police say riot gear was stolen from a National Guard Armory in Ontario on Election Day.
The alleged burglary was reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, Ontario police told the Los Angeles Times.
While it’s not clear exactly when the burglary took place, police believe the suspect may have accessed the facility through a chain-link fence, The Times reported.
The riot gear that was stolen included face shields, batons, shin guards and a megaphone, the Times reported.
No firearms or ammunition was stolen.