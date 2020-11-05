Comments
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Police fatally shot an assault with a deadly weapon suspect Thursday after a pursuit ended in Ventura.
According to authorities the pursuit began in the Oxnard area and appeared to have ended in a crash near the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Seaward Avenue.
The suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle before police opened fire. Both Oxnard and Ventura police departments were on scene.
It was not immediately clear which police department was involved or what led up to the shooting, though it was reported that no officers were injured.