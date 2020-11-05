Comments
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — A fire broke out in the attic of an IHOP restaurant in Huntington Beach Thursday.
Firefighters were at the restaurant, 18782 Beach Blvd., before 8:30 a.m. Video posted by the Huntington Beach Fire Department on Twitter showed smoke pouring out of the rear of the restaurant.
The fire was out by 9 a.m., and firefighters remained on the scene searching for hot spots and airing out the attic.
No injuries were reported. It’s not clear if customers were in the restaurant when the fire broke out.
The cause of fire is under investigation.