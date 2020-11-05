ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Stores and restaurants along Buena Vista Street, the main drag at the opening of California Adventure, will reopen on Nov. 19, Disney officials announced Thursday.

“We welcome this,” said Mike Lyster, a spokesman for Anaheim.

“It is an expansion of what they have done with Downtown Disney, but at the same time, it shows how they could reopen the parks safely and responsibly and actually bring people into the parks, not to ride rides, but people will go into California Adventure to get a feel for what it would be like when we’re able to safely reopen. For us, as a city, we’re encouraged.”

Stores reopening include are Elias & Co., Julius Katz & Sons, Kingswell Camera Shop. The eateries set to reopen are Trolley Treats, Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe, Carthay Circle Lounge and Smokejumpers Grill, according to Disney.

The reopening is part of the expansion of Downtown Disney businesses, which reopened in July.

Clinicians from Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian currently check temperatures of guests at Downtown Disney, and if there is an indication of fever, they take them into a tent to let them cool down and check the temperature again, Lyster said.

If that guest continues to show a high temperature, the person is counseled on symptoms of COVID-19 and is recommended to talk to a doctor, he said.

Starting Nov. 19, Disney will charge $10 per car to park at Downtown Disney in the Simba Lot.

