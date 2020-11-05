BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Police are seeking public help to identify six to eight hate crime suspects accused of making pro-Armenia comments and attacking employees inside a Beverly Hills restaurant.
The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday at a restaurant in the 300 block of South Beverly Drive, near Gregory Way, according to Lt. Max Subin of the Beverly Hills Police Department.
The type of restaurant was not immediately known.
According to Subin, six to eight men between the ages of 20 and 30 entered the restaurant, made pro-Armenia statements at the employees, destroyed property inside the establishment and attacked employees both inside and in an outdoor alley.
The victims sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene but detectives did not provide further information about them.
Surveillance footage is being reviewed to identify the suspects, Subin said.
“The BHPD is investigating this unacceptable act of hate and violence,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. “There is no place in our city for this behavior, and we ask members of the public to please come forward with any information on the suspects in this case.”
Anyone with information about the suspects was urged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department at 310-285-2125. Those wishing to remain anonymous can text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip to 888777 or call 800-222- TIPS.
