HEMET (CBSLA) — A $1,000 reward is being offered for the return of a puppy that was stolen from the offices of a Hemet rescue organization.
The 3-month-old corgi was stolen from ARE Animal Rescue’s office Wednesday, according to the Facebook post offering the reward. The corgi, whose name is Kia, is neutered and microchipped and had just undergone surgery.
The post offering the reward said Kia had been taken by a woman with a young boy and included security video images of them in the post.
Anyone with information about the puppy can contact Amber Schlieder of ARE Animal Rescue.