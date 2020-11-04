ELECTION 2020:CBS News Declines To Project Winner With Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call Wednesday
By CBSLA Staff
VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Police took a pursuit suspect into custody Wednesday night after he led California Highway Patrol on a brief chase and almost struck a motorcycle officer after pulling into a Van Nuys cul-de-sac.

Officers eventually managed to take the driver into custody after he jumped out of the car and attempted to get away on foot. (CBSLA)

The pursuit started on the 405 Freeway when CHP attempted to pull over the driver, who was driving without a tire — sending sparks into the air.

The driver blew through a couple of red lights and attempted to maintain control of the disabled vehicle before turning into the Van Nuys cul-de-sac and almost struck a motorcycle officer while turning around.

Officers eventually managed to take the driver into custody after he jumped out of the car and attempted to get away on foot.

