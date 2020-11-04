Comments
VAN NUYS (CBSLA) — Police took a pursuit suspect into custody Wednesday night after he led California Highway Patrol on a brief chase and almost struck a motorcycle officer after pulling into a Van Nuys cul-de-sac.
The pursuit started on the 405 Freeway when CHP attempted to pull over the driver, who was driving without a tire — sending sparks into the air.
The driver blew through a couple of red lights and attempted to maintain control of the disabled vehicle before turning into the Van Nuys cul-de-sac and almost struck a motorcycle officer while turning around.
Officers eventually managed to take the driver into custody after he jumped out of the car and attempted to get away on foot.