LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Just like the buildings across the country boarded up in anticipation of possible election night violence, President Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame got a covering of plywood and guard rails.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce covered the star with plywood and guard rails Tuesday night, less than a week after it was vandalized again by a man who has taken out his ire on the star at least three times before, once with a pick ax.

That suspect, James Otis, later turned himself in and has been charged with felony vandalism, the same charges he faced after previously admitting to destroying the star.

The star along Hollywood Boulevard has been abused repeatedly since President Trump was elected in 2016. The star has been destroyed, tagged, covered in jail bars, blocked off with a border wall. The president’s supporters have also responded by installing dozens of fake replications of the star nearby.