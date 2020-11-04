LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California voters were moving towards rejecting Proposition 25, which would replace the cash bail system with a process of basing pre-trial custody on public safety and flight risk.
As of Wednesday morning, Prop. 25 was being rejected by a 55.39% to 44.61% margin with 71% of precincts reporting.
If passed, the proposition would uphold contested legislation: Senate Bill 10, which would replace cash bail with risk assessments for detained suspects awaiting trials. SB-10 would make California the first state to end the use of cash bail for all detained suspects awaiting trials. It would replace the state’s cash bail system with risk assessments to determine whether a detained suspect should be granted pretrial release and under what conditions.
Backers of Prop. 25 argue the cash system favors wealthy defendants, but opponents said the resulting system is discriminatory and gives too much discretion to judges who will make custody decisions.
