SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an altercation between an apparent attack on a teenage girl during a political rally in South Pasadena.

The rally happened Sunday at about 5:45 p.m. at Fair Oaks Avenue and Mission Street.

According to social media posts, hundreds out-of-town Trump supporters descended on South Pasadena to rally ahead of the election.

A girl was jumped by 3 adult Trump supporters in South Pasadena on Sunday night. Can you help us identify this one? We need justice. Maybe from San Bernardino or some other part of Inland Empire. The flag wavers were NOT from South Pasadena. Please share pic.twitter.com/Ezw3TjqSXi — dontcallmebaby (@dontcal90551555) November 4, 2020

Still shots of a woman wearing what appeared to be a Trump 2020 apron over a blue shirt and a man wearing khaki pants, a white T-shirt and a red hat worn backwards were tweeted out, along with allegations they slapped and pulled the hair of a 16-year-old girl.

Sunday, 11/1 hundreds of individuals descended on our sleepy town of South Pasadena and brought violence and hate to our streets. These two non-South Pasadenans jumped a 16 year old girl. We need help identifying dude in the hat. Do your thing internet. She was only 16. pic.twitter.com/XI80hvDery — 90 Minutes in South Pas (@ElizabethBee19) November 4, 2020

Detectives are asking for help in obtaining video of the actual altercation. Anyone with information or video of the incident can contact South Pasadena police’s detective bureau at (626) 403-7280 or by email at pddetectives@southpasadenaca.gov.