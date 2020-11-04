ELECTION 2020:CBS News Declines To Project Winner With Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call Wednesday
By CBSLA Staff
SOUTH PASADENA (CBSLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an altercation between an apparent attack on a teenage girl during a political rally in South Pasadena.

The rally happened Sunday at about 5:45 p.m. at Fair Oaks Avenue and Mission Street.

According to social media posts, hundreds out-of-town Trump supporters descended on South Pasadena to rally ahead of the election.

Still shots of a woman wearing what appeared to be a Trump 2020 apron over a blue shirt and a man wearing khaki pants, a white T-shirt and a red hat worn backwards were tweeted out, along with allegations they slapped and pulled the hair of a 16-year-old girl.

Detectives are asking for help in obtaining video of the actual altercation. Anyone with information or video of the incident can contact South Pasadena police’s detective bureau at (626) 403-7280 or by email at pddetectives@southpasadenaca.gov.

