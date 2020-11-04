LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Businesses in Los Angeles now have the authority to refuse service to customers who do not wear masks or face coverings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Los Angeles City Council voted to approve the ordinance, which was proposed in response to “major setbacks” in July, according to Councilman Herb Wesson, the proposal’s author. Since then, Los Angeles County has surpassed 7,000 coronavirus-related deaths.
“Small business owners and their employees are risking their lives to stay afloat in the midst of this economic and public health crisis,” Wesson said. “Wearing a mask saves lives, and this simple, common-sense law will save lives and allow us to beat this virus sooner rather than later.”
The ordinance was adopted under an urgency clause, meaning it will be in effect immediately, pending Mayor Eric Garcetti’s approval, and would end
after the city’s Safer at Home orders are lifted.
According to the ordinance, a face covering or mask can be made from a variety of materials, such as cotton, silk or linen. They may also be factory-made, sewn by hand, or improvised from household items like scarfs, T-shirts, sweatshirts or towels.
