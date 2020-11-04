LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department gave its social media followers a peek at what happens to ballots after the polls close.
The sheriff’s department was out in force on election night, performing patrol checks at polling sites, transporting completed ballots to the registrar’s office, and keeping Los Angeles County’s 10 million residents and its 4,000 square miles safe. Sheriff’s personnel worked 12-hour shifts since Sunday before Election Day.
Once the ballot boxes arrive at the heliports, deputies load them into the helicopters where they will be transported to @LACountyRRCC Tally Center. #Election2020 #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/KtwuWSUNtp
— LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 4, 2020
Video was posted to Twitter of a sheriff’s department helicopter, one of the aircraft that sheriff’s officials said would land at pre-determined locations throughout the county to pick up secured ballots. Other secured ballot boxes were handed off to deputies to be transported via patrol vehicles.
Once the secured ballot boxes ferried to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Tally Center by helicopter arrived, deputies formed a human chain to load the boxes onto a cart at a safe distance from the aircraft.
As of 2 a.m. Wednesday, LA County had counted 74% of 2.3 million vote-by-mail ballots, while nearly 26% of Vote Center ballots had been counted.