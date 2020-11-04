LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department declared another citywide tactical alert Wednesday as election results continued to pour in.
The alert, effective as of 3:30 p.m., was made as a precaution to address “any incidents that may arise as a result of election day activities,” the department said.
Effective 3:30pm, the LAPD has declared a citywide tactical alert to ensure sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities, but is not a result of any specific incident.
Authorities said the announcement was not in response to “any specific incident.”
Another tactical alert was issued Tuesday afternoon as Angelenos and voters across the country went to the polls.
Also Tuesday, police announced the city municipal code was amended to include laser pointers or laser-style devices on the list of prohibited items while attending or participating in any public demonstration, rally, protest, picket line or public assembly.
Any violation of the code is a misdemeanor.