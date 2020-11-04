ELECTION 2020:CBS News Declines To Project Winner With Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call Wednesday
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday declared an unlawful assembly in the Pershing Square area, though no arrests were made.

The group Refuse Fascism organized the protest that started at 3:30 p.m. to oppose what they believed was President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election.

“(Trump) claims victory demanding that the counting be stopped immediately — with millions of ballots yet to be counted, overwhelmingly from the urban cores where Black and Latino voters are concentrated,” Refuse Fascism said in a news release Wednesday.

Police said the crowd was “large and unruly,” and by 7:30 p.m. had declared an unlawful assembly at Fifth and Hill streets.

A majority of the crowd left by 8 p.m., but a handful of protesters remained on Hill Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, though the remaining demonstrators were cleared from the scene by 9 p.m.

