LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department Wednesday declared an unlawful assembly in the Pershing Square area, though no arrests were made.
The group Refuse Fascism organized the protest that started at 3:30 p.m. to oppose what they believed was President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the election.
“(Trump) claims victory demanding that the counting be stopped immediately — with millions of ballots yet to be counted, overwhelmingly from the urban cores where Black and Latino voters are concentrated,” Refuse Fascism said in a news release Wednesday.
Police said the crowd was “large and unruly,” and by 7:30 p.m. had declared an unlawful assembly at Fifth and Hill streets.
Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly and issued a dispersal order in the area of 5th & Hill Street. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/dQ2sJzxjEp
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 5, 2020
A majority of the crowd left by 8 p.m., but a handful of protesters remained on Hill Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, though the remaining demonstrators were cleared from the scene by 9 p.m.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)